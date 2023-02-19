Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Satur­day ordered intensifying crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and other hardened criminals in all dis­tricts of the province as well as the provincial capital. Presiding over a meeting at the CCPO office here, he stressed cancellation of computer­ised national identity cards (CNICs) of POs, through close coordination with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Dr. Usman Anwar said that the pass­ports of POs, who were absconding abroad, should also be cancelled with close contact with the plaintiffs of the FIR, and measures should be taken to arrest them with the help of the FIA and Interpol. Dr Usman Anwar said all available resources should be used for security of the PSL matches at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and the best arrangements should be made for the security of players, match officials and cricket fans coming for the PSL matches. The IGP said that crackdown on drug-peddlers in the vicinity of all major educational institutions and hostels should be expedited and operations against drug-peddlers should be conducted in the vicin­ity of educational institutions on a daily basis. The IGP also directed for initiating the process of recruit­ment of children of martyrs of La­hore police. He said that children of all police personnel, who died during service, should also be given priority during recruitment. He di­rected that special focus should be put on cases of rape, disappearance and kidnapping of children. “I will get update after every 15 days,” he added. He said all pending case of 2022 should be completed and dis­posed of in one month. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investi­gation Sohail Sukhera participated in the meeting while DIG IT Ahsan Younas, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, and SSPs, SPs, SDPOs of investigation, operation wing were also present.