Share:

LAHORE - Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking every possible step to steer the country out of prevailing issues. Talking to journalists at Model Town, she said the PML-N believed in serving the masses, and its performance in the past was the evidence. The present government was trying its best to rectify wrong policies and mismanagement of the previous PTI government.

The previous government did nothing for the welfare of the masses and it was responsible for current inflation in the country. She said PTI Chief Imran Khan was hiding himself in Zaman Park and avoiding to appear in the courts to face cases against him. Maryam said the PML-N always showed respect for the courts and its leadership presented themselves for accountability. The PML-N leadership faced fabricated cases during the previous PTI tenure. She said her party was ready for elections and would win with thumping majority whenever the elections would be held. The masses were fully aware of the PTI’s performance and they would reject them.

She said the PTI had no narrative nor have any agenda for the people rather they were concerned to protect their personal agenda only. The PML-N was the most popular party and was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses including the price hike, however, it would not leave the people on their destiny but would stand with them and would resolve their issues. Meanwhile, Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday in a much-anticipated interview said that Nawaz Sharif had always played an important role in the development of the country. “Nawaz is called in whenever the country is leading towards disaster. He returns only to make the country self-reliant,” said Maryam in a special interview with a private news channel.

“The people have had always been looking towards Nawaz Sharif in the hour of trial,” she added, blaming the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for current economic woes. Shedding light on the agreement made with the Intentional Monetary Fund (IMF), Maryam said the masses were facing problems and inflation due to tough conditions placed by the IMF in an agreement with the former PTI government.

In reference to the deteriorating security situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maryam stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been handling the affairs of the provincial government for a decade. In reply to a question about reassembling of party supporters, Maryam said, that they had visited Hazara division and the party was planning to launch the drive across the country to strengthen its basis. To a question about the senior leader of PML(N) Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, she said, the former prime minister had a vast experience as the party members were taking benefits of his political experience. To a question about exPML-N member and interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Maryam held that the former had chosen his path for the future course of action. She also said that the PML(N) regards Chaudhry Shujat Hussain but had reservations over the former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.