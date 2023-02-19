LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has linked the stability of the country to the elections and said the polls on national and provincial seats must be held across the country on one date. Presiding over a meeting of the central leadership at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said the transparent, free and fair elections were the solution to the problems. Haq declared the ruling parties, including the PTI, as the protectors of the status quo and said they never wanted change in the life of the poor. The PDM, the PPP and the PTI, he said, gifted the people with inflation and unemployment.
