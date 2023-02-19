Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has linked the stability of the country to the elections and said the polls on national and provincial seats must be held across the country on one date. Presiding over a meet­ing of the central lead­ership at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said the transparent, free and fair elections were the solution to the prob­lems. Haq declared the ruling parties, in­cluding the PTI, as the protectors of the status quo and said they nev­er wanted change in the life of the poor. The PDM, the PPP and the PTI, he said, gifted the people with inflation and unemployment.