Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Cen­tral Committee Member and Incharge Peoples Labour Bu­reau Ch Manzoor Ahmad has said that the labour class will have to jointly struggle for freedom from the class system in the society. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that 5 institutions and 50 families had grasped the coun­try, society and economy, add­ing that the exploitation of the working class would continue if this grip was not be broken. He said that a joint effort of workers, labours, youth, farm­ers and deprived people was needed to save themselves. He said that it was a mournful thing that no politics, no justice, no journalism, no security and no economy was prevailing in the country. He said that a crises was weakening the roots of the state from inside and all parts of the ruling class had been failed. “Nobody is ready to sacrifice for the country,” he said. Criticizing the current taxes, he said that all burden had been shifted to the shoulders of the poor by impos­ing indirect taxes