LONDON-Hugh Jackman has apparently warned King Charles of losing some of his realm in the future, predicting that the actor’s home country Australia will break with the British royal family and become a Republic soon. X Men star Jackman, in conversation with the BBC, has claimed that such a move would be “inevitable” and a “natural part of evolution.” The actor’s claims seems to be a warning to the British monarchy. The actor, whose parents are both British by birth, told the media outlet that he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer. “We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.” Jackman says he has “no ill will” to any members of the royal family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles. Hugh Michael Jackman, who is an Australian actor, landed his breakthrough role as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character”, until his record was surpassed in 2021. In the meanwhile, Princess Diana’s former butler wants Prince William and Prince Harry made aware of the secrets she confided in him, during the last days before her death. He claims his prostate cancer diagnosis has ‘put it all in prespective’ and wants to talk to the heir and spare “before its too late.” He even believes the information could potentially bring the brothers back together, in the way their mother “desperately would have wanted.” His admissions have been made to The Mirror, and during the course of his chat, Mr Burell said, “I know some of it isn’t pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they’ll never know.” “I think they should know,” he also claimed before adding, “I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.” This claims after countless admissions by Mr Burell about the ‘trust’ Diana had in him.