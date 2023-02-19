Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa haji Ghulam ali on saturday stressed the need to bring women towards business and trade activities for boosting of country’s economy. addressing the delegations of various Chambers of Commerce here, he said the business community has always played a valuable role in the stability of the country’s economy, and all facilities would be provided to the business community for boost the economy. he also assured them of full cooperation to solve their problems.

The Governor also appreciated the delegation for their untiring efforts of the representatives of various Chambers of Commerce of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, including Charsadda women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Charsadda Chambers of Commerce, Kurram Chamber of Commerce, Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Caretaker provincial Minister adnan Jalil was also present on the occasion. representatives of the business community said that they were feeling proud that the governor belongs to the business community.

They paid glowing tribute to Governor haji Ghulam ali for opening the doors of the Governor house for the people and especially for the business community for the first time in the history of the province in the true sense. The delegation apprised the Governor of the problems faced by the business community, especially security, offices for chambers, opening of borders for commercial activities, load shedding of electricity and gas, and other problems, and thanked the Governor for meeting and listening to the problems in a fully public manner.

Officials of Charsadda Women Chamber also mentioned various problems faced by women entrepreneurs. The Governor thanked all the delegations, including the women’s Chamber, for paying a visit to the Governor’s house and assured the business community of his full cooperation and resolution of issues on a priority basis. Governor haji Ghulam ali said that the women of our province are very talented and are performing their duties well for the development of the country and the nation side by side with men in every field. He said that he himself recognises the capabilities of such courageous women and is always struggling to solve their problems.

He said that solving the problems of young and skilled women of Khyber pakhtunkhwa province, especially the adjoining merged districts, is one of his priorities. The Governor said that the development of industries is the development of the country’s economy. The federal government, he said, also wants to provide all facilities to the business community. Governor haji Ghulam ali said that every sector and class has to play its role to get the country out of the current difficulties and crisis