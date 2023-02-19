Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Af­fairs Department on Saturday urged people to inform nearby police stations or to contact 1125 if they witnessed any suspected person or suspicious activity in their surroundings.

In a press statement issued here, it was said that all the law enforcement agencies are actively performing their duties, how­ever, security was a common responsibility.

Therefore, people have been requested to cooperate with security forces by contact­ing nearby police stations or check-posts or can dial mobile numbers 0336-1816106 and 0325-1855653.

The statement said that the name and identification of the informer would be kept secret and would not be disclosed.