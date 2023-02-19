Share:

Peshawar - The Inspector General of police of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, akhtar hayat Khan, has directed police officials throughout the province to personally review the security of police establishments and double the security apparatus in layers to respond to terrorists appropriately. In a circular issued on saturday, CpO issued these directives to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs).

They were directed to ensure foolproof security at police establishments by deputing personnel at vantage points so that if the gate/near is breached, there is someone to take them on and not let them run amok.

The rpOs and DpOs were also directed to personally inspect security arrangements at training institutions such as the police Training College hangu, the elite police Training Centre Nowshera, and the police Training and specialised schools, as well as to try to correct any shortcomings and coordinate with the authorities in charge of such training institutes. They were also ordered to retaliate against any terrorist activity with full force and power. The IGp made it clear that no lapses in police performance in maintaining society’s peace and tranquillity would be tolerated.