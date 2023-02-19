Share:

The city police have registered a case in terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The case has been registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain.

The case has been registered under murder and attempted murders sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

According to the FIR, a group of terrorists attacked the Karachi police at 7:15pm and used grenades side by side firing. Security forces aided the police in battling with the suspects.

Five members of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including three killed during crossfire, have been nominated in the case.

Further FIR details reveal that DIG South Irfan Baloch led the operation. Three terrorists were involved in the attack, one of them blew himself up at the third floor of the building, while another was killed during crossfire with the law enforcers at the fourth floor.

The third suspect was also killed at the rooftop. Four officials of Rangers and police lost their lives in the operation.

The TTP claimed responsibility of the attack through social media. Two terrorists, who were riding a bike, dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines and escaped. Five grenades and two suicide vests were sezied after the operation.

Three terrorists had attacked the Karachi police office on Friday evening. In the exchange of fire, three terrorists lost their lives while four people including Rangers sub-inspector Taimoor and police official Ghulam Abbas lost their lives.

As many 19 people suffered injuries and they included Lt Col Jawad of Rangers and DSP of Special Service Unit Haji Abdul Razzaq. The injured are being treated at the hospital.