Lakki Marwat police on Sunday raided house of Kifayatullah, a terrorist who was shot dead during an operation at the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

As per the district police officer (DPO), the raid was conducted in Wanda Amir village, located in the limits of Saddar police station, Lakki Marwat.

The family members of Kifayatullah were investigated, the DPO said and added that the family members of the terrorist were not aware of him.

“Kifayatullah fled home, three months ago,” the DPO said while quoting the family members and added they came to know Kifayatullah was in Pakistan after the KPO attack.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

Earlier, the police also identified two alleged terrorists involved in the terrorist attack on the Karachi police office. One terrorist named Zaala Noor hails from Waziristan and the other terrorist Kifayatullah belongs to Lakki Marwat, sources added.