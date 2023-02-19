Share:

DADU - Lady police worker on Saturday was shot and killed by her own husband who later on shot himself as well and committed suicide. A resident of Dadu who was identified as Imamuddin Lund stopped his wife Hameeda Lund, who was a lady police worker, on her way back from work and shot her. Hameeda was with a colleague lady police when she was shot and killed. Imamuddin, after shooting his wife, committed suicide shooting himself as well. The couple died on the spot.