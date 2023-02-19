Share:

LAHORE - A new audio clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar is making rounds on the social media. In the latest leaked audio, both can be purportedly heard discussing the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A day earlier the top court had reinstat ed Dogar as CCPO after suspending his transfer orders made by the provincial caretaker government. The Punjab caretaker chief minister last month appointed Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the Lahore CCPO and ordered the transfer of ‘PTI’s blue-eyed officer’ Dogar. In the latest leaked audio clip, Rashid purportedly asks Dogar: “Is there any good news on the [Supreme Court’s] order?” To which Dogar allegedly responds that the verdict had not been received yet.

“The order is to be passed by the Supreme Court. We will receive the order as soon as it is issued by the court, our men are present there,” the man, believed to be Dogar, says in the alleged phone recording. Rashid then purportedly adds that she was only inquiring about the court’s order to find out what “their intention” was, and that party chairman Imran Khan was “concerned” over it.

“Khan sahab [Imran Khan] was quite concerned about this [order]. I told him that, as per my information, the order has not been received yet,” the female voice adds. The male voice assures her that he has “his man” at the apex court. Apparently referring to the reports of plans of arresting Imran Khan, the female voice asks the Lahore police chief: “Will our night pass quietly today?” “Allah will hopefully make things better,” the male voice responds in the alleged leaked conversation.

Reacting to the audio leak, Yasmin Rashid called it direct breach of privacy. “Direct breach of privacy under privacy act I will hold responsible all behind it. We are aware of their intentions I have direct concern with Mr. Dogar as per SC orders he is to take charge & I want JIT investigations to continue in the face of the circus of the past few days,” he tweeted.