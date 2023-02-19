Share:

LAHORE - PLTA Secretary and ITF Seniors Champion Rashid Malik has urged the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to announce the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) elections at the earliest. Former No 1 Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who recently won the ITF Seniors title, beating India and Finland players in India, said that it is high time to announce the Pakistan Tennis Federation elections. “The election commission should be made at the earliest so that those federations, whose elections are due, should be done immediately in order to decide the future of Pakistan sports and sportspersons.” Malik added that there are some non-professional people in the PTF, who must be replaced with professional ones, who served the game at national and international level. “In this last 8 years, I would appreciate the efforts of Salim Saifullah for bringing international events and Davis Cup to Pakistan. Now is the time that all top players should join hands and work shoulder-to-shoulder for the development of tennis in Pakistan.” Malik said there should be a committee of Former and current Davis Cuppers, who should do selection of Davis Cup Senior and Junior and Fed Cup teams. Even the junior team selection should be done under them.