Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to ensure that complaints about flour distribution are resolved. A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Saidu Sharif, presided over by caretaker Minister for Communications and works (C&w) Muhammad Ali Shah, to discuss the continuous supply of government flour to the public in an orderly and systematic manner. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, other district administration officers, and Food Department officials.

The food authorities briefed the public on the availability, delivery, and accessibility of government flour. The meeting also covered issues concerning flour mills. While presiding over the meeting, the caretaker minister requested that supply, quality and quantity from flour mills be monitored daily and that public complaints about the distribution network and procedures be taken into consideration.

People should be able to get quality flour easily, according to caretaker minister Muhammad Ali Shah. People are complaining about the distribution system, which he believes needs to be improved. At the village council level, he directed that flour be distributed transparently and without discrimination. The caretaker minister stated that ramadan is approaching and that preparations are needed.