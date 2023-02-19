Share:

ISLAMABAD -The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 32.47 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to sales of the corresponding period of the last year. During the months under review, as many as 737,393 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,092,013 units in July-January (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Suzuki motorcycles, however, witnessed an increase of 8.21 percent from 21,240 units in last year to 22,985 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 23.26 percent from 798,657 units to 612,817 units. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 14,038 units to 7,577 units witnessing a decline of 46.02 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 68.86 percent from 63,286 units to19,706 units. The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 63.65 percent from 168,546 units to 61,260 units. Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers dipped from 5,342 units to 1,266 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also decreased by 47.41 percent from 8,386 units to 4,410 units. The sale of United Auto three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 50.76 percent from 1,903 units to 937 units, the data revealed.