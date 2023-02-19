Share:

No precise definition or doctrine on Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) exists for being a clandestine concept which involves hostile hegemonic policies encompassing interference in the affairs of other states. However, it connotes; war of information and perception with or without using the kinetic action. It implies changing the perception of people against the target state and its institutions with the use of media, bribing and enticing the corrupt leadership, bureaucracy, aristocracy, judiciary and the decision makers. Exploitation of the minorities and ethnic and sectarian fault lines, and attacking the center of gravity of the state are the important approaches used in this strategy.

Changing perception of the people involves extensive propaganda campaigns by misinformation and deception about the ideological, social, economic and security aspects of the state through media. Opinion leaders play an important role in this regard who are enticed to spread the required publicity. Creating Political instability and holding acts of terrorism are effective tools to create unrest and insecurity amongst the general masses, with a view to discrediting the government, it’s institutions and the security forces etc.

Every country has a center of gravity which forms the basic foundation on which the entire philosophy of the state rests. It may be an ideology, a system, economy, rule, it’s industry, nukes or military. If the center of gravity of a country is shaken, the entire system collapses even without using any kinetic action. For example, the center of gravity of US and England lie in their democratic and justice systems respectively. India’s center of gravity rests in its secular system and in case of Israel it is held in its ideology. Similarly, the center of gravity of Pakistan lies in its military, which, with the patronage of the people signifies a symbol of unification of the country. In the 5GW operations against Pakistan, this aspect appears to be given due consideration.

Pakistan’s significant geo-political location on the gateway of land-locked Central Asian states, it’s border with Afghanistan; located on the doorway to Central Asia, its Islamic ideology, nuclear capability, it’s cooperation with China in the shape of CPEC and strong military; which effectively checks the Indian dominative designs in the region, are the main glitches for the enemies of Pakistan. Thus, in the recent history, they have been trying hard to perpetrate 5GW by coercively using the methods explained above in order to dislodge the center of gravity of Pakistan. Hence for the past decade, Pakistan witnessed extensive terrorist activities in which regrettably, about 80 thousand citizens including security personnel and innocent civilians have been killed. Conversely however, Pakistan military with the prodigious support of the people, successfully defeated the threat of terrorism by creating a unique example in the world.

On the other fronts of 5GW, the corrupt politicians have been imposed on Pakistan who, through decades are looting and plundering the economy of the country with their dynastic rules and succumb to the demands of the international establishment for their personal interests. Thus, Pakistan is languishing in the deepest abyss of financial crisis to the extent that its economy is at the verge of collapse. Reportedly, the media and the opinion leaders have been heavily bribed to spread misinformation and deception in the masses in order to coverup their loot and plunder by portraying a rosy picture about the poor government performance on the media.

Some of the corrupt and criminal leaders of Pakistan are supported by the international establishment to the extent that despite committing heinous crimes in Pakistan and being convicted by the courts have taken refuge on the British soil and are unfortunately patronised by them. Additionally, despite being involved in murder, money laundering and planning for murder cases committed on the soil of England have not been indicted so far and are at large. Apparently, they are being saved by the international establishment to play their diabolic roles in Pakistan in the future days to come. This is done in total disregard to the virtuous reputation of English justice, nobility and morality.

In April, 2022, while Pakistan’s economy was flourishing under the leadership of ex-PM Imran Khan and after decades, the country had started moving up the ladder of prosperity, a regime change operation was conducted by tabling a vote of no confidence against him. According to Imran Khan, this was orchestrated by the international establishment by heavily bribing the members of National Assembly, to vote against him and his government was unceremoniously removed. Consequently, the corrupt dynastic empire was again imposed suiting the requirements of the international establishment. The new government of the PDM, an unnatural coalition of opposing parties, within ten months besides destroying the economy of the country through incompetence and gaucherie also put the opposition, PTI under the yoke of oppression and tyranny through their fascist and repressive policies.

Pakistan is experiencing intense 5GW for which the only savior is its military. Unfortunately, due to the incident of the regime change operation, an undesirable perception against army has been created which has formed a gulf between the army and the people of Pakistan; who previously looked up towards the army in high esteem and reverence. Thus, the attack on the center of gravity of Pakistan is ongoing and the resurgence of terrorism is a supplementary maneuver. Army is the only hope for Pakistan which possesses the required capacity and will to effectively encounter the reviving terrorism and neutralising the 5GW.

The new COAS, General Asim Munir’s recent statement in which he asserted to facelifting the army’s image as his first priority is highly hailed by the nation. This would only be possible when the military establishment tries to regain its lost reputation by completely disengaging itself from politics and using its good offices to convince the government to let the people of Pakistan decide their fate by constitutionally choosing their leader through free and fair elections. Additionally, this would also be a potent step to bridge the gap between them and the people of Pakistan and thence fight the menace of 5GW effectively with the support of the people of Pakistan.