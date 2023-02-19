Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is expecting to finalise staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in next week which would pave way for releasing much needed loan tranche for Islamabad.

“We are hopeful that staff level agreement will be finalized by next week as all prior actions are almost met,” said an official of the ministry of finance. He further said that Parliament would approve the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023, also called as mini budget, on Monday or Tuesday. Pakistan and IMF could not reach on staff level agreement as the talks between the two sides ended on February 9 as talks continued for almost ten days.

The visiting delegation has sought some time for staff level agreement and set prior actions and advance measures. The IMF had set prior actions including increasing power and gas prices and announcing mini budget to reach on staff level agreement. The government had already enhanced the power and gas prices. Meanwhile, it had presented a mini budget in parliament after President refused to promulgate an ordinance.

The official informed that after staff level agreement, the case would be discussed in IMF’s executive board meeting and then finally, when approval is given, the [tranche] is disbursed. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue had recently claimed that the IM) is not only satisfied with the government’s measures to generate additional revenue of Rs170 billion through the supplementary finance bill but is also surprised over the speedy implementation of the agreed measures.

She further disclosed that the IMF is also engaged with Pakistan’s friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China with respect to the external financing needs of the country and would apprise the Executive Board. The Minister of State said that external financing was discussed with the Fund. “Our talks with friendly countries on external financing are ongoing and progressed and were optimistic that things move forward.”