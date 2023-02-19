Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 continued embracing multiple colours of mother languages of Pakistan on the second day of the festival on Saturday at the Pakistan Na­tional Council of the Arts here.

Writers, poets and artists representing diverse mother languages and cultures came together from the nook and corner of the country at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Na­tional Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar ap­plauded the efforts of Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and Paki­stan National Council of the Arts. She assured her complete support for such inclusive ini­tiatives which also reflect the government’s own vision.

Ayub Jamali, Director Gen­eral PNCA, expressed his own­ership for the promotion of diversity and cultural manifes­tation of all mother languages of Pakistan. He encouraged people to speak in their moth­er language at home with their children which will preserve the mother languages.

Dr Manzoor Hussain Soom­ro, Chairperson ICF exhibited ICF’s deep commitment with the cause of promoting lit­erary pursuits in all mother languages of Pakistan. He pro­posed that after the successful organisation of eight MLLFs, it is time to institutionalise this event by signing a longer term MoU between PNCA and ICF.

On this occasion Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Gen­eral (Culture), Government of Sindh vowed that Cultured Department has been sup­porting this festival as its support for the promotion of Sindhi language at national level. He assured continuity of Culture Department Sindh’s support for future festivals.

Jami Chandio, an eminent writer and cultural activist in his keynote speech informed that languages always learn from each other and people with diverse backgrounds in this country always celebrate each other’s cultures and speak different languages. He therefore stressed that the state should also support diver­sity as the strength of Pakistan as a federal state and declare different national languages spoken in the country as Paki­stan’s national languages.

Swaang theatre group pre­sented theatre on Saadat Has­san Manto’s stories. The play received huge applause from its audiences. The festival will launch more than eighty books on fiction, poetry, dictionar­ies, travelogues and children literature. Poets representing more than 20 mother languag­es will recite poetry in their languages, with translation in Urdu, in Mushaira.

Famous artist Mushtaq Lashari focused on the diver­sity and cultures of Pakistan in his paintings which use real tea and coffee as the ba­sic medium. Pakistan Science Foundation has installed its interactive science exhibi­tion for kids to promote sci­entific ideas and concepts in mother languages. As many as 10 ‘Legends of the Lan­guages’ (Celebrating Lifetime Achievements of Prominent Personalities of Mother Lan­guages) were awarded at the ongoing Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 here Saturday