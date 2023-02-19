ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 continued embracing multiple colours of mother languages of Pakistan on the second day of the festival on Saturday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts here.
Writers, poets and artists representing diverse mother languages and cultures came together from the nook and corner of the country at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Speaking on the occasion, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar applauded the efforts of Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and Pakistan National Council of the Arts. She assured her complete support for such inclusive initiatives which also reflect the government’s own vision.
Ayub Jamali, Director General PNCA, expressed his ownership for the promotion of diversity and cultural manifestation of all mother languages of Pakistan. He encouraged people to speak in their mother language at home with their children which will preserve the mother languages.
Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro, Chairperson ICF exhibited ICF’s deep commitment with the cause of promoting literary pursuits in all mother languages of Pakistan. He proposed that after the successful organisation of eight MLLFs, it is time to institutionalise this event by signing a longer term MoU between PNCA and ICF.
On this occasion Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director General (Culture), Government of Sindh vowed that Cultured Department has been supporting this festival as its support for the promotion of Sindhi language at national level. He assured continuity of Culture Department Sindh’s support for future festivals.
Jami Chandio, an eminent writer and cultural activist in his keynote speech informed that languages always learn from each other and people with diverse backgrounds in this country always celebrate each other’s cultures and speak different languages. He therefore stressed that the state should also support diversity as the strength of Pakistan as a federal state and declare different national languages spoken in the country as Pakistan’s national languages.
Swaang theatre group presented theatre on Saadat Hassan Manto’s stories. The play received huge applause from its audiences. The festival will launch more than eighty books on fiction, poetry, dictionaries, travelogues and children literature. Poets representing more than 20 mother languages will recite poetry in their languages, with translation in Urdu, in Mushaira.
Famous artist Mushtaq Lashari focused on the diversity and cultures of Pakistan in his paintings which use real tea and coffee as the basic medium. Pakistan Science Foundation has installed its interactive science exhibition for kids to promote scientific ideas and concepts in mother languages. As many as 10 ‘Legends of the Languages’ (Celebrating Lifetime Achievements of Prominent Personalities of Mother Languages) were awarded at the ongoing Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 here Saturday