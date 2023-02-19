Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan would send 171,000 tents for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye. During a meeting with a delegation of tent manufacturers, here, he said it should be ensured that tents which would be sent to Turkiye were of international standards.

Consultation should be held with the Disaster Management Presidency (AFAD) of Turkiye on the specifications of the required tents, he added. The prime minister also constituted a committee headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to determine the quality of the tents. The PM said in order to meet the immediate needs of Turkiye, tents should be sent via the air route.