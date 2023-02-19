Share:

LAHORE-The second day of the Ghazala Ansari Ladies Golf Championship started with the singing of the National Anthem, with emotion charged, patriotic ferver by all participants of this historic event.

This was followed by the traditional inaugural shot by Nighat Akram, Ghazala Ansari’s close friend who also prides herself in gifting the Ghazala Ansari Cup for the champion. Her combined score is 157 with a help of featuring Ghazala Ansari hitting the traditional inaugural shot at a golf course in London. This dramatic innovation, conceived by Dr Asma Shami and brilliantly executed by Munazza Shaheen, left everyone spellbound, especially that 74-year-old Ghazala’s shot carried over 200 yards. In Category A, Parkha Ijaz, who played a 81 Friday, showed her class by playing 76 gross Saturday. Her two days combined score of 157, places her on top of the Leader Board in Category A. Suneyah Osama with a score of 79 and a 80 Saturday gave her a total of 159.

In Category B (handicaps 13-24), Momina Tarar, with a gross score of 87, emerged as the first day leader in both gross and net sections. She was closely followed by Shabana Waheed and Tehmina Rashid at the second and third position in the gross category. However in the net section, they are also joined by Shahzadi Gulfam and Hadiyah Osama, who too has carded a net score of 74 each.

In Category C (handicaps 25-36), Aleesa Rashid stood tall with a gross score of 94 and playing 6 under her HC. Incidentally, Minaa Zainab carded a 105 gross and 76 net. Tasleem Hussain, played a 106 and a 73 net. Both these catgories are likely to see some very competitive golfing in today’s final round. A special mention needs to be made regarding Natalia Ch, a 11-year-old, who opted to honour Ghazala Ansari by entering the Amateur Category for the first time, playing a 93 net. In the junior’s category playing 18 holes U-14 Category, Mahnoor Syed played the best gross score, Natalia Nadeem was second, Nabiha Nafees third and Mahnoor Qasim fourth. In the other section, the girls playing 9 holes, Maria Waqar won the gross category. Fariah Ameen came second, Noor Bano Ch third and Anabia Waqar fourth gross.

Dr Shami stated: “It is the junior’s category where the future of golf is. Therefore, a special effort is also put in that in every mixed amateur championship, junior girls category is included. The most striking feature of this rather unique golf tournament, is the ambience of Ghazala Ansari’s presence that is prevailing throughout the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. There could be no greater tribute to the golfing achievements of the legendary Ghazala Ansari.”