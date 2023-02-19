Share:

If a fact does not modify your logic on being known, either you don’t believe the fact or it is not a fact.

–Raheel Farooq

Animation is an all-encompassing form of visual communication and most of us associate its history with Disney but it goes much further back. French cartoonist and animator, Emile Cohl, is considered to be the father of animation. Legend goes that he found a poster for a movie that was stolen from one of his comic strips. Fuming, he went to the manager of the studio to confront him but instead, got hired for one-page story ideas for movies. Then, in 1908, he created Fantasmagorie which was the first fully animated movie ever. He achieved this by placing each drawing on an illuminated glass plate and trade the next drawing using the reflections. This was done to show movement, thereby creating a stop-motion reel.