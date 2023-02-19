Share:

QUETTA - The fruits of joint efforts between the two broth­erly countries China and Pakistan have started coming in Gwadar.

Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) in Gwadar has announced admissions in various diploma courses. PCT&VI has recently been activated by University of Gwadar (UoG) and Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SIC&T) China as per the regulations, said in press release issued here Saturday.

According to the announcement, the institute has announced 12-month diploma programmes in Maritime and Port Management, Hotel Manage­ment and Logistics, Information Technology, Fi­nancial Literacy and E-Commerce.

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and UoG will provide fully funded merit based schol­arships to deserving students, as per rules of Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute, students with minimum 45 percent marks in Matriculation or its equivalent are eligible for all diploma pro­grammes. They will have access to facilities includ­.