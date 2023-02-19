Share:

PESHAWAR - Two crocodiles including a male and a female have arrived at Peshawar Zoo, gifted by Sindh Wildlife Depart­ment. The crocodiles were brought to Peshawar from Sindh and have been kept in a special compound within the zoo. The crocodiles have already become a ma­jor attraction for visitors, especially children, who were excited to see them swimming in the water. Ac­cording to a spokesperson for the Wildlife Depart­ment, the addition of the crocodiles has added the beauty of the zoo. The Pe­shawar Zoo has been mak­ing efforts to improve the living conditions of its ani­mals and provide a better experience for visitors. The arrival of the crocodiles is a step towards achieving this goal. The officials at the Pe­shawar Zoo have expressed their gratitude to the Sindh Wildlife Department for their generous gift.