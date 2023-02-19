Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah stated the recent terrorist attack on a police compound in Karachi will not disrupt the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as the matches will be played as per scheduled in the port city.

In a statement, he said best security arrangements had been made for the PSL teams, which also feature foreign players, adding that militants would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all six franchises agreed to continue the PSL 8 as per schedule. They reached an agreement in an emergency meeting called after the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday night.

Karachi was scheduled to host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will host the last match on Feb 26. A group of militants stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) located at the Shahrae Faisal on Friday night. At least four people – two Rangers troops, one policeman and a civilian – were martyred while three terrorists were killed in the more than three-hour long operation.

Commandos from the elite police unit, troops from paramilitary Rangers and army snipers took part in the operation to neutralised the attackers.

FOREIGNERS’ SECURITY IN KARACHI FORTIFIED

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday issued directions for provincial home department to tighten the security of foreigners in Karachi. Foreign nationals working in different companies have been suggested to stay at home and not to attend office for a few days. The step was taken after Friday night’s attack on Karachi Police Office in which four people were martyred.