LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) meeting at CM office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth 1.42 billion of PSCA was reviewed. The programme for the installation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service structure and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting said that cameras of Rawalpindi and Multan have been linked with Safe City Lahore for the effective monitoring of PSL. Mohsin Naqvi intimated that PSL is monitored through 550 special cameras adding that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PSL matches. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that holding PSL in a peaceful and an excellent environment is being ensured.

Mohsin Naqvi while directing to provide best traffic plan through Intelligent Traffic Management System asserted that expeditious steps should be taken for complete restoration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras. Caretaker CM also granted approval to other matters relating to Punjab Safe Cities Authority. MD PSCA Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary(Home),CCPo, Secretary Finance, Chairman P&D,DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting CM pays tributes to martyred personnel of Rangers, police Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

Caretaker CM acknowledged that the brave sons of sacred homeland by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the martyred personnel faced the terrorists with valour and bravery and sent them to hell. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the martyred adding that the Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred in this hour of grief. Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government equally shares the grief of bereaved families and all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the martyred. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. The Caretaker CM urged that we all have to work with unity for complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.