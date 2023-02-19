Share:

Peshawar - Unidentified armed men fired shots at Mufti Ijaz Ahmed in the Mashukhel area before fleeing the scene. Ijaz was targeted shortly after leaving home, and the case was registered at Badaber police station. residents demanded that the police increase patrolling in the Badaber area and surrounding villages.

According to some residents, police patrolling in the area is minimal. residents demanded that police start patrolling the areas because it would deter criminals and help control the crime rate. a Dsp and other cops were killed in the same area a few weeks ago during a militant attack. while the law and order situation in other areas of peshawar is not as bad, the Badaber locality has made headlines due to robberies and murders.