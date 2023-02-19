Share:

SIALKOT - Ethopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said on Saturday the role of academia was important to strengthen people-topeople relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled “Explore Emerging Giant of Ethiopia/Africa for Trade and Investment Opportunities” held at the University of Sialkot (USKT), Ambassador urged the academia to play its full role to bring people of Ethiopia and Pakistan closer to bilateral relations.

He said that educational institutions had produced many such intelligent people, and created such ideas in them, which had not only contributed to betterment of society but also kept world connected. The Ethopian Ambassador said that people of Pakistan were very hospitable which he had experienced himself. Both countries could move forward together for the welfare of common man, he added. He said that Ethopia formally known as Abyssinia was remembered as Habsha in Islamic history. The land of Hazrat Bilal Habshi and first homage to migrated Muslims where King Najashi provided Muslims protection and livelihood.