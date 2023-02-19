Share:

HYDERABAD-With the efforts of the Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Pink People’s Bus Service, equipped with modern travel facilities for women, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s MNA Shaghufta Jumani inaugurated the service at a ceremony at SRTC Bus Terminal, Qasimabad.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Technology Tanzila Qambrani, Sindh Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh, MD Mass Transit Zubair Ahmed Channa, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Surhan Ijaz Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and others were present on the occasion. Jumani said while talking to the media that the launch of Pink People’s Bus Service was another good step forward to serve the people. She added that PPP’s after Karachi and Sukkur, the service had been started in Hyderabad.

The purpose was to provide modern travel facilities to the people in Hyderabad. She informed that 2 Pink buses would ply from Hyder Chowk to Hatri Bypass.

According to her, women going to colleges, schools and offices could travel in those buses. She apprised that special seats had also been arranged for differently-abled women in the bus. The secretary transport said soon the routes of the Pink Bus would be increased for which planning was being done.

Replying a question, he said that the bus fare would be Rs50, adding that the Pink Bus would pass through Hyder Chowk, Gul Centre, Thandi Sarak, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Pathan Colony, Central Jail, Hala Naka, Isra Hospital and would reach its final destination Hatri Bypass.