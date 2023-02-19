Share:

ISLAMABAD/ RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists at the Karachi Police Office building. The prime minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of police, Ranger personnel and a civilian who embraced shahadat during the incident, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister also announced the Shuhada package for the martyred personnel. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred security personnel.

The prime minister also lauded the professionalism and response of the security forces which they displayed during the one-hour operation. He also stressed immediate professional preparedness and enhancement of capacity building of the police force. The prime minister observed that the strength of state and collective mechanisms would be completely utilised to root out the scourge of terrorism. He also directed for provision of the best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls. Meanwhile, the prime minister also contacted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and appreciated his presence and prompt response on the occasion. The chief minister apprised the prime minister of the details and facts of the incident.

The prime minister said that major loss was averted due to the valour of the security forces who had eliminated terrorists. He also assured assistance of the federal government in the capacity building of the provincial governments to eradicate terrorism. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Saturday that the security forces remained singularly focused on counterterrorism and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) being conducted all over the country with pronounced success on the contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public. During his visit to the Karachi, the army chief along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the Karachi Police Office (KPO) incident at Corps Headquarters, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR). Thereafter, the COAS and CM visited Karachi Police Office (KPO), where Friday night successful coor dinated counterterrorism (CT) operation involving Pak Army’s Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police cleared the site while sending all terrorists to hell.

The CM and COAS also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh. They praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of Army, Police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty. The CM stated that State acknowledged and saluted innumerable sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism. The COAS emphasised, “terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement.”

He continued, “No nation can overcome such challenges with ‘kinetic actions’ only. It needs mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders.” “Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future,” the COAS concluded. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar