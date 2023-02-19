Share:

ANKARA-Three more people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province on Saturday, more than 296 hours after the first of two back-to-back earthquakes hit the region.

Search and rescue teams pulled the survivors out from the debris of a collapsed building in the district of Antakya, in yet another miraculous rescue in the 12th day since the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Feb. 6. The quakes affected a wide area across 11 provinces in Türkiye, where more than 13 million people reside. So far in Türkiye, over 39,000 people have died and tens of thousands injured.

They were also felt in other countries in the region, including Syria, where at least 3,688 people have been killed and over 14,749 injured.

Ghana footballer Atsu found dead in

Turkey quake rubble

The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager. Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries. There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false. His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay. “We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had “received the unfortunate news”.

“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organise the transport of the body back to Atsu’s home country for burial. Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed last September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.