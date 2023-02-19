Share:

Just weeks after the deadly attack on the Peshawar Police Lines mosque, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ambushed the heavily guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening. An exchange of fire that lasted at least three hours killed 19 police officials and two militants while the rest of the city was left terrified at the extent to which terrorism is spreading once again in Pakistan. This major breach has brought our security mechanisms under a questionable light, and has prompted questions about what counterterrorism action or policies we may be adopting in the face of all this targeted violence.

The TTP has clearly shown a clear shift in its action plans. It has proven to be successful in attacking police stations that are not only supposed to be heavily guarded areas but are representatives and gatekeepers of law and order. If a terrorist organisation is able to ambush their premises so easily, one can only imagine the kind of devastation it can cause to civilian targets.

With this pattern established, one may also probe into why all relevant authorities, especially the intelligence, was caught off guard by this raid. Surely there must have been something we learnt from the Peshawar attack and the 100 people who were killed, but all signs point towards a serious lapse in security that has not been discovered, addressed or resolved. The price of this has been the lives of another 19 innocent men and who knows what all is to come. There is no doubt about the fact that the KPO will launch its security audit with the intensity that the situation needs but at the same time, we need to look at the larger picture; a country-wide analysis must be done to determine why police stations have become easy targets, how the TTP is expanding out of KP and Balochistan with little resistance, and what can be done to contain it.

We have fought this war before, so we must have an understanding, if not a framework, for how to squash terrorism once again. We need to devise proper security plans, pass a counterterrorism policy and train our forces for all possible scenarios. We can no longer live in a deluded sense of security that is born out of a mentality that supports delayed action, once a crime so heinous has taken place that it serves as a wakeup call.