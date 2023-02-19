Share:

KARACHI-Sensational century from Martin Guptil and death bowling of Naseem Shah and Muhammad Hasnain put Quetta Gladiators on winning way as they beat Karachi Kings by 6 runs in the 6th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Saturday.

Chasing 169, Karachi Kings’ opening woes continued as Sharjeel Khan went back to pavilion without opening his account as he was caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Muhammad Nawaz at 10. Haider Ali was also dismissed on a duck by Qais Ahmed, leaving the home side 25-2. At 35, Naseem Shah rattled James Vince’s stumps, cleaning him up on a delivery bowled at 142.6 kph.

Shoaib Malik and Mathew Wade added 35 runs for the fourth wicket before Muhammad Hasnain came up with two blows dismissing Mathew Wade and Imad Wasim for 15 and 5 respectively. When Karachi Kings were reeling at 75-5 and needing over 10 runs per over, Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan batted well to take the home side close to the target. They both put 86 runs together but fell six runs short in the end.

Shoaib Malik smashed eight fours and a biggie for his 49-ball 71 while Irfan Khan scored 37 off 26 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. Needing 53 in last four overs, Shoaib Malik hit a six and a four to Muhammad Nawaz to grab 17-run over. Naseem Shah and M Hasnain bowled brilliant 18th and 19th over, giving away just six and seven runs respectively.

Karachi Kings required 24 off the last and Odean Smith successfully defended the target by giving away 17 runs. Hasnain picked up 2-29 runs in four overs while Naseem Shah and Qais Ahmed both finished with a wicket each.

Earlier, batting first on Karachi Kings’invitation, Quetta Gladiators posted 168-7 despite early burst from Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim, thanks Martin Guptil’s ton, the first of the season. After early blows including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wicket for 23, opener Martin Guptil was joined by experienced Iftikhar Ahmed and the duo added 69 runs for the fifth wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed’s sensible 27-ball knock was ended by M Amir at 32 but Martin Guptil continued playing his shots and went to score his maiden PSL century, smashing five biggies and 12 fours for his unbeaten 117 of 67 deliveries. Imad Wasim cliamed 3-16, Aamer Yamin 3-37 and Muhammad Amir 1-23.

Scores in Brief

QUETTA GLADIATORS 168-7 (Guptil 117*, Iftikhar 32, Imad 3-16, Yamin 3-37) beat KARACHI KINGS 162-5 (Shoaib Malik 71*, Irfan Khan 37*, Hasnain 2-29, Qais 1-29, Naseem 1-29) by 6 runs.