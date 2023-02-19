Share:

MUNICH-US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged the United States’ enduring support to Ukraine during a speech Saturday in Munich, Germany.

“The United States will continue to strongly support Ukraine and we will do so for as long as it takes,” the vice president said during the Munich Security Conference. Harris, whose trip precedes the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, praised the Ukrainian people’s resolve and resilience. Earlier in the conference, Harris announced that the US government has officially declared Russia committed crimes against humanity during its war in Ukraine.

“There will be more dark days in Ukraine. The daily agony of war will persist,” she said. “But if Putin thinks he can wait us out, he’s badly mistaken. Time is not on his side.”

As questions continue to swirl about how much more funding the US will provide to Ukraine’s war effort, now that Republicans are in charge of the House of Representatives and have promised no “blank checks,” Harris noted how many congressional leaders were at the conference. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was spotted on camera, while GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Republicans were also in attendance.

“They are here together because they understand the stakes. The leadership of these members has been vital to America’s support of Ukraine, and President Biden and I know that their support for Ukraine will continue,” Harris said.

In conversation with Germany’s Amb. Christoph Heusgen, the chairman of the conference, Harris reassured the crowd that funding will continue to flow from the US to support the war effort. “You only have to look at where we were a year ago and where we are today,” she said, referring to weapons that the US has provided to Ukraine — including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Abrams tanks, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Javelin missiles.

Harris said “the largest delegation, bipartisan and bicameral, of the United States Congress” was with her in Germany. “Our priority is to ensure Ukraine’s strength on the battlefield. And that is our commitment,” she said.

Top US diplomat says “widespread and systematic” attacks on civilians led to Russia crimes declaration

In a statement Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed comments from Vice President Kamala Harris in declaring Russia has committed crimes against humanity in its war against Ukraine.

The determination was “based on a careful analysis of the law and available facts,” Blinken said in the statement released by the US State Department.

“Members of Russia’s forces have committed execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families,” Blinken said. “These acts are not random or spontaneous; they are part of the Kremlin’s widespread and systematic attack against Ukraine’s civilian population.” Earlier Saturday, Harris announced the US declaration on Russia at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, which Blinken is also attending.

“We reserve crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes,” Blinken said. “There can be no impunity for these crimes. All those responsible must be held accountable.”