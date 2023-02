Share:

ISLAMABAD - CPO Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the rule of law as well as the wel­fare of police personnel was the top priority of police. “Effective policing measures are being taken for maxi­mum relief to citizens,” he said while addressing the Police Durbar held on Saturday at Rescue-15 to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.