Monday, February 19, 2024
10 homes established for 100 orphan kids

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Multan

MULTAN   -  In a remarkable joint effort, internationally renowned welfare organization Give­Light Foundation and Bait ul Jameela Foundation un­veiled 10 new homes de­signed to accommodate 100 orphan children in Ali Park, Qasim Bela. The in­auguration ceremony, held with great enthusiasm on a Sunday, was graced by the presence of Dian Alyan, the esteemed President of the GiveLight Foundation. 

In her address, Alyan un­derscored the foundation’s commitment to serving hundreds of orphan chil­dren across 40 different countries and expressed heartfelt joy at realizing the long-held aspiration of establishing homes in Mul­tan. “The initiative marks a significant milestone in ad­dressing the needs of vul­nerable children, offering them not just shelter but a comprehensive array of support services”, she re­marked, She said that the well-planned homes prom­ise to provide a nurturing environment where chil­dren will receive not only accommodation but also education, clothing, nutri­tious meals, medical care, and various other essential daily amenities.

Citizen urged to save water during Khanpur canal de-silting

The philanthropic spirit extended further as the Ro­tary Club pledged to estab­lish a dispensary on-site and provide additional facilities to enhance the well-being of the children residing in Bait ul Jameela Homes. With the capacity to accommodate 100 orphan children, Bait ul Jameela Homes symbolized a beacon of hope and com­passion in the community. The ceremony saw the at­tendance of numerous civil society representatives, highlighting the widespread support and solidarity for this noble cause.

MAN HELD OVER FAKE DACOITY CALL

City Jalalpur police have arrested a man for making a fake dacoity call on police emergency helpline 15 here on Sunday.

According to police sourc­es, Muhammad Sajid resi­dent of the city area made an emergency call to the police in which he alleged that five unidentified armed outlaws had looted cash, a mobile phone, and a motor­cycle from him at gunpoint.

Pak Army providing quality treatment facilities to people of KP

The police team reached the spot and started the investigation into the inci­dent. During the initial in­terrogation, it was proved that he had some business-related issues with his part­ners and made a fake call to blackmail them.

