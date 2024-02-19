17 years on, India denying justice to families of Samjhauta Express attack victims

ISLAMABAD - Despite the lapse of 17 years, the In­dian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack despite the availability of evidence.

On February 18, 2007, 68 persons, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in bomb blasts in Samjhauta Express, a cross-border train service between Paki­stan and India, said a report released, on Sunday by Kashmir Media Service. The report maintained that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists with the connivance of Indian secret agencies. The report deplored that the Indian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the heinous act despite the availability of evidence. It said that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists in con­nivance with the Indian secret agen­cies to malign Pakistan. The report maintained that the acquittal of those involved in blasts showed Hindutva extremists enjoy impunity under Mo­di-led BJP/RSS/VHP and Bajrang Dal govt in India and that the Indian court decision in this regard was a reflection of Indian state policy to protect the Hindutva terrorists. Despite the pas­sage of 17 years, families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist at­tack still await justice while the Indian court acquitted four culprits involved in the Samjhauta Express blast owing to their Hindutva connections. The Samjhauta Express bombing was a false flag operation aimed at malign­ing Pakistan while the Indian secret agencies like RAW have staged several Samjhauta Express blasts like false flag ops to defame Pakistan. The interna­tional community and peace-loving countries must realize that the RSS-backed Hindutva BJP government is a threat to global and regional peace. It deplored that the Indian court ac­quitted four Hindu terrorists despite having evidence of their involvement in the heinous act, adding the court acquitted four culprits owing to their Hindutva connections. It pointed out that the court decision came even after a Hindu extremist leader and affiliated with RSS, Swami Aseeman and confes­sion during the investigations of hav­ing been a part of the incident.