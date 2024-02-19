25 students of CUST complete internship with Traffic Division of ICP

ISLAMABAD - As many as 25 students from Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, a police public relations officer said on Sunday.
He said that, following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Under one such program, a batch of students from CUST University completed their internship. During the internship program, the students were briefed and given awareness about various tasks including radio production, technical issues, live broadcasting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, driving license issuing procedure and road duty.
A concluding ceremony was organized at Traffic Office Faizabad, which was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk as chief guest, while University program manager along with students and officials from Islamabad Capital Police were also present on this occasion.
The CTO Islamabad distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety rules and play their role in the disciplinary traffic system. Such programs aimed to promote public policing, develop the skills of the youth and bridge the gap between the public and the police.