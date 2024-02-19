25 students of CUST complete internship with Traffic Division of ICP

ISLAMABAD - As many as 25 students from Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their in­ternship with the Traffic Di­vision of Islamabad Capital Police, a police public rela­tions officer said on Sunday.

He said that, following the directions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad capital police are ac­quainting citizens and stu­dents about traffic rules through various programs. Under one such program, a batch of students from CUST University complet­ed their internship. During the internship program, the students were briefed and given awareness about various tasks including ra­dio production, technical issues, live broadcasting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, driv­ing license issuing proce­dure and road duty.

A concluding ceremony was organized at Traffic Office Faizabad, which was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk as chief guest, while University program manager along with students and officials from Islamabad Capital Police were also present on this occasion.

The CTO Islamabad dis­tributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fel­lows and family members about road safety rules and play their role in the disci­plinary traffic system. Such programs aimed to promote public policing, develop the skills of the youth and bridge the gap between the public and the police.