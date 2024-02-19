Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

25 students of CUST complete internship with Traffic Division of ICP

Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  As many as 25 students from Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their in­ternship with the Traffic Di­vision of Islamabad Capital Police, a police public rela­tions officer said on Sunday. 

He said that, following the directions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad capital police are ac­quainting citizens and stu­dents about traffic rules through various programs. Under one such program, a batch of students from CUST University complet­ed their internship. During the internship program, the students were briefed and given awareness about various tasks including ra­dio production, technical issues, live broadcasting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, driv­ing license issuing proce­dure and road duty. 

A concluding ceremony was organized at Traffic Office Faizabad, which was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk as chief guest, while University program manager along with students and officials from Islamabad Capital Police were also present on this occasion. 

Repeated rise in gas, power prices leave trade, industry uncompetitive: PIAF

The CTO Islamabad dis­tributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fel­lows and family members about road safety rules and play their role in the disci­plinary traffic system. Such programs aimed to promote public policing, develop the skills of the youth and bridge the gap between the public and the police.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024