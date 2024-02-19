4 killed, 1 injured after car collides with the wall of mart

SIALKOT - Four persons were killed and one got injured after a car collided with the wall of Mart, due to overspeed at Daska-Sambrial Road late last night. According to a rescue spokesperson, the accident occurred at Daska-Sambrial Road near Adam-Kay Stop, late last night where a speedy car collided with the wall of the Mega Mart after hitting the divider. In the result of collision, 20-year-old Bilal, 20-year-old Moaz, 22-year-old-Danish, 24-year-old Talha were killed on the spot while 21-year-old Ahsan was seriously injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the THQ Hospital Daska.

TWO ARRESTED WITH FIREWORKS

Sialkot police arrested two accused and recov­ered fireworks in a large quantity. According to a police spokesperson, Larakki police recovered 900 boxes of firecrackers from Shabbir and 400 boxes of firecrackers from Muhammad Jameel at Allo Mahar.

CIVIL DEFENCE TRAINING

District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said that in the light of the special instruc­tions of Deputy Commissioner/District Controller Civil Defence Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, Civil De­fence Basic General, Fire Fighting, First Aid and CPR training continued in government offices, schools, colleges and industrial and commercial institutions. In this regard, a training session was held at St. John’s High School and other places by a civil defence team consisting of Commander Ronak Ali, Bilawal Ali, In­structor Tahira Yasmeen, Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabir Ahmad in which students were trained.