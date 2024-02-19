86 acre state land reclaimed

FAISALABAD - On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, 86 acres of state land worth about Rs 560 million has been retrieved from il­legal occupants. According to official sources, the Ombudsman office had received several com­plaints about the illegal occupation on state land. The Ombudsman issued directions to authorities concerned for reclaiming the land.

EDO HEALTH PROMOTED

On the recommendation of the Provincial Selec­tion Board-II, the competent authority has promoted Dr Asfand Yar to Grade-19. According to a notifica­tion, Dr Asfand Yar after promotion to Grade-19 will continue his present responsibilities as Executive Officer District Health Authority till further orders.

COACHING COURSE CONCLUDES

A five-day coaching course, arranged by the Paki­stan Sports Board, in collaboration with the Young Athletics Club and Ayub Agriculture Research Insti­tute, concluded here on Sunday. Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Allah Buksh was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Over 70 male, female coaches, referees, sports teachers of educational institutes and play­ers participated in the course and were later award­ed certificates. Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Shahid Islam and officials of various departments were also present.