Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arambagh Court revamp set for completion ahead of Sindh Games: KBBA Chief

Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Karachi is undergo­ing a significant renova­tion, set to be completed in time for the upcoming Sindh Games. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Presi­dent of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), on Saturday said the collab­orative efforts with the Karachi Development Au­thority (KDA) are on track for completion by Febru­ary 24. The court will host the Sindh Games, featuring teams from all six divisions of Sindh. He emphasized the commitment to en­suring the Games and the competitions at the Aram­bagh venue will be unfor­gettable. He also took the opportunity to acknowl­edge the support of KDA’s Director General, Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, saying, “I am immensely thankful to DG KDA Naveed Anwar Siddiqui for his pivotal role in this project. His dedica­tion to promoting sports in our community is truly praiseworthy.” 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024