Arambagh Court revamp set for completion ahead of Sindh Games: KBBA Chief

LAHORE - The International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Karachi is undergoing a significant renovation, set to be completed in time for the upcoming Sindh Games. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), on Saturday said the collaborative efforts with the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) are on track for completion by February 24. The court will host the Sindh Games, featuring teams from all six divisions of Sindh. He emphasized the commitment to ensuring the Games and the competitions at the Arambagh venue will be unforgettable. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the support of KDA’s Director General, Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, saying, “I am immensely thankful to DG KDA Naveed Anwar Siddiqui for his pivotal role in this project. His dedication to promoting sports in our community is truly praiseworthy.”