Arambagh Court revamp set for completion ahead of Sindh Games: KBBA Chief

LAHORE - The International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Karachi is undergo­ing a significant renova­tion, set to be completed in time for the upcoming Sindh Games. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Presi­dent of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), on Saturday said the collab­orative efforts with the Karachi Development Au­thority (KDA) are on track for completion by Febru­ary 24. The court will host the Sindh Games, featuring teams from all six divisions of Sindh. He emphasized the commitment to en­suring the Games and the competitions at the Aram­bagh venue will be unfor­gettable. He also took the opportunity to acknowl­edge the support of KDA’s Director General, Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, saying, “I am immensely thankful to DG KDA Naveed Anwar Siddiqui for his pivotal role in this project. His dedica­tion to promoting sports in our community is truly praiseworthy.”