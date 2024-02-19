Attock police nab 8 gamblers

ATTOCK - Police Station Injra has arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 0.7 million from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Abid Waqas, Aamir Mahmood, Imran Shahzad, Muhammad Altaf, Arif Mahmood, Muhammad Faraz, Adil Waqas and Imran Shakir all residents of village Chhab. On the other hand, Hasanabdal police police arrested two drug peddlers namely Mohsin Ali and Zaheer Abbas and recovered 2 kg hashish from their possession.