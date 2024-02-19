Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Attock police nab 8 gamblers

Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -  Police Station Injra has arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 0.7 million from their pos­session. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Abid Waqas, Aamir Mahmood, Imran Shahzad, Muhammad Altaf, Arif Mahmood, Mu­hammad Faraz, Adil Waqas and Imran Shakir all resi­dents of village Chhab. On the other hand, Hasanabdal police police arrested two drug peddlers namely Moh­sin Ali and Zaheer Abbas and recovered 2 kg hashish from their possession.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024