Monday, February 19, 2024
Berlin film fest grapples with Nazi past, far-right threat

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BERLIN   -   This week’s Berlin international film festival is wrestling on- and off-screen with the weight of the Nazi past and the menace of a resurgent far right. The 74th Berlinale, as the event is known, has a reputation for confronting political realities head-on with high-profile movies and hot-tempered debates. German director Julia von Heinz brought together an unlikely pair, US actor Lena Dunham and Britain’s Ste­phen Fry, for her drama “Treasure” about a Holo­caust survivor who returns to Poland with his journalist daughter. Inspired by a true story, the film shows their journey following the fall of the Iron Curtain, after de­cades of family silence about the Nazi period. Fry plays the seemingly jovial Edek searching for a connection with his uptight daugh­ter Ruth (Dunham). Their travels take them to Edek’s childhood home in Lodz, where they make the chill­ing discovery that a family living in his old flat is still using his parents’ porcelain tea service, silverware and a green velvet sofa they aban­doned when they were de­ported. Fearful it is the last chance to record his memo­ries, Ruth convinces Edek to return to Auschwitz.

Agencies

