Biden ‘confident’ on $60b Ukraine war aid package vote

REHOBOTH BEACH - President Joe Biden on Saturday told Ukraini­an counterpart Volody­myr Zelensky that he is “confident” the US Con­gress will renew war aid $60 billion, but added that without American help Kyiv could lose further territory to Russian advances.

“I spoke with Zelensky this after­noon to let him know that I was con­fident we’re going to get that money,” Biden told reporters after attending church in Delaware. Failure by US lawmakers to approve new funding for military aid to Kyiv would be “ab­surd” and “unethical,” he said, add­ing: “I’m going to fight to get them the ammunition they need.”

The leaders spoke hours after Rus­sia captured the eastern Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka, a major sym­bolic victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Avdiivka, now most­ly destroyed, had been a symbol of Ukraine’s determined resistance to Russian aggression since 2014.

The White House said in a state­ment the Ukrainian withdrawal from the town came “after Ukrai­nian soldiers had to ration ammu­nition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months.” Biden told re­porters he is not confident another Ukrainian city won’t fall to Russian forces without an infusion of US aid.

“I’m not. I’m not. No one can be,” he said. With existing US funding already dried up, former president Donald Trump’s allies in the House of Representatives have been stall­ing $60 billion in military aid. Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the November presidential election, op­poses helping Kyiv and recently used his sway to kill a US border reform bill that would have also authorized additional aid to Ukraine. In a post on Telegram following the phone call, Zelensky said: “I am glad that I can count on the full support of the Amer­ican president. We also believe in the wise decision of the US Congress.”

The statements of US support came as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were scrambling to reassure Western allies at the Munich Security Confer­ence that Washington’s support of Kyiv’s war effort against the Russian invasion would continue. Speaking in Munich earlier Saturday alongside Zelensky, Har­ris said: “As it relates to our support for Ukraine, we must be unwavering and we cannot play po­litical games.”