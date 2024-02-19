Brazil's Lula compares Israel's actions in Gaza to Holocaust

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has ignited a diplomatic uproar by accusing Israel of committing "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, drawing parallels with Adolf Hitler's atrocities against the Jews, Al Jazeera reported.

Lula, attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, asserted, "What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide," emphasising the asymmetry between a well-equipped military and vulnerable civilians.

The Brazilian president's comparison to Hitler's campaign during World War II, where six million Jews were systematically killed, has triggered strong reactions.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced plans to reprimand Brazil's ambassador, emphasising Israel's right to self-defence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Lula's remarks as "disgraceful and grave," denouncing the comparison as a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attack on Israel's right to defend itself.

Lula, 78, had previously criticised the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 as a "terrorist" act. The controversy surrounding his recent statements adds a layer of tension to the already complex dynamics in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.