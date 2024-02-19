Brighton ease to 5-0 win at 10-man Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD - A late Simon Adingra double se­cured Brighton & Hove Albion’s biggest away win in the Premier League as they won 5-0 at bot­tom side Sheffield United, who played most of Sunday’s match with 10 men after Mason Hol­gate was sent off.

Brighton’s first league win on the road since November lifted them to seventh place with 38 points from 25 matches, while United, on 13, suffered a third loss in four games. Holgate, who joined United on loan from Everton ear­lier this month, was sent off in the 13th minute after a knee-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma.

The visitors went ahead seven minutes later when Facundo Bu­onanotte scored from close range after a Pas­cal Gross corner was headed down inside the box by Lewis Dunk. Brighton doubled the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck in the 24th af­ter Gross found Mitoma in the box. Keeper Wes Foderingham blocked the Japan forward’s shot but it went to Welbeck on the edge of the six-yard box and he finished with his left foot.

The hosts thought they had a goal back before the break through Ben Osborn but a VAR check showed he was offside. Jack Robinson then put Mitoma’s cross into his own net in the 75th and three minutes later Gross found Adingra in the box from the right and he slammed the ball home with his right foot. Ad­ingra got his second goal in the 85th when Ansu Fati dodged sev­eral challenges to find the Ivory Coast international, who sent the ball over Foderingham. Brighton host Everton on Saturday, while United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.