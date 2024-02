ISLAMABAD - At least five people were killed and one sustained injuries af­ter a collision between a bus and a car in Qayyumabad area of Tehsil Safi of Mohmand dis­trict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Accord­ing to local police, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene of the accident. The deceased and the injured have been transported to the Ghu­lam Nabi Hospital for further medico-legal formalities, a pri­vate news channel reported.