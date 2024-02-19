Monday, February 19, 2024
China exempts stamp tax on offshore trade in Shanghai free trade zone

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  Offshore trade in the China (Shanghai) Pi­lot Free Trade Zone and the zone’s Lingang new area will be exempt from stamp tax in a trial that aims to boost the development of offshore trade. The new policy, effective for the April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 period, will benefit entities registered in the zone that conduct offshore trade business, ac­cording to an announcement jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration. Offshore trade, or documentation processing trade, refers to a trade model in which the goods are trans­ferred directly from the exporting country to the importing country without entering the border of a middle country where con­tracts, payments, logistics, insurances, fi­nancial arrangements, as well as other trad­ing documentations are processed.

