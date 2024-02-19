China provides over 300b yuan for employment assistance in 2023

BEIJING - China intensified efforts to shore up employment in 2023, with more than 300 billion yuan (about 42.23 billion US dollars) directly channeled by governments at all levels to support employment and entrepreneurship, according to the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. A total of 12.44 million jobs were created in urban areas in 2023, said Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry, adding that about 33.97 million people who were lifted out of poverty secured new employment opportunities over the past year.