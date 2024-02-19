Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China provides over 300b yuan for employment assistance in 2023

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   China intensified efforts to shore up employment in 2023, with more than 300 billion yuan (about 42.23 billion US dol­lars) directly channeled by governments at all levels to support employment and en­trepreneurship, according to the country’s Ministry of Hu­man Resources and Social Se­curity. A total of 12.44 million jobs were created in urban ar­eas in 2023, said Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry, adding that about 33.97 mil­lion people who were lifted out of poverty secured new employment opportunities over the past year.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024