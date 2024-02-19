China provides over 300b yuan for employment assistance in 2023

BEIJING - China intensified efforts to shore up employment in 2023, with more than 300 billion yuan (about 42.23 billion US dol­lars) directly channeled by governments at all levels to support employment and en­trepreneurship, according to the country’s Ministry of Hu­man Resources and Social Se­curity. A total of 12.44 million jobs were created in urban ar­eas in 2023, said Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry, adding that about 33.97 mil­lion people who were lifted out of poverty secured new employment opportunities over the past year.