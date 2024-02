BEIJING - China’s current account surplus amounted to 264.2 billion US dollars in 2023, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday. The current account surplus to gross domes­tic product ratio was 1.5 percent last year, which is within a reasonable and balanced range, according to the State Administra­tion of Foreign Exchange. The surplus under trade in goods came in at 608 billion dollars last year, second highest level in history, data released by the administration shows.