Citizen urged to save water during Khanpur canal de-silting

RAWALPINDI - The citizens have been urged to use water carefully as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas has been reduced due to the ongoing de-silting project which started on Febru­ary 12 and may lead to a shortage of wa­ter in many localities.

According to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project will be com­pleted by Feb 21.

He urged the residents to use water ju­diciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from the Khanpur dam had decreased due to the de-silting project.

He informed that the water supply had decreased to 6 million gallons from 8 mil­lion gallons per day and that WASA was trying to meet water demand through tube wells. The agency was also taking all possible measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals.